Federal Probe Links Men's Rights Activist Killer To Suspected Murderer Of Judge's Son- FBI

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Federal investigators have uncovered evidence linking the murder of men's rights activist Marc Angelucci in California to Roy Den Hollander, a suspect in the murder of a federal judge's son in Newark, New Jersey, the FBI said on Wednesday.

"As the FBI continues the investigation into the attack at the home of US District Court Judge Esther Salas, we are now engaged with the San Bernardino, California Sheriff's Office and have evidence linking the murder of Marc Angelucci to FBI Newark subject Roy Den Hollander," the FBI said via Twitter.

Hollander, 72, a resident of New York City, is suspected of shooting dead Daniel Anderl, 20, the son of federal judge Esther Salas on July 19. Hollander was later found dead in New York. Angelucci was killed 3,000 miles away in Crestline, California on July 11.

Hollander, a self-described anti-feminist, had filed unsuccessful lawsuits against bars and night clubs for offering ladies nights. He had also sued Columbia University unsuccessfully for offering women's studies courses.

More Stories From World

