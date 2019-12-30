UrduPoint.com
Federal Prosecutors Charge Man In New York Hanukkah Stabbing - Court Documents

Mon 30th December 2019 | 11:40 PM

Federal Prosecutors Charge Man in New York Hanukkah Stabbing - Court Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Federal prosecutors in the US state of New York have charged the suspect who stabbed five people during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home, court documents revealed on Monday.

The court documents said the suspect, Grafton Thomas, has been charged with five counts of intentionally obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by force and threat of force with a dangerous weapon.

On Saturday, the court documents said, Thomas entered the rabbi's home in the New York City suburb of Monsey during a Hanukkah celebration and attacked people with a machete, seriously injuring five.

At least one victim is in critical condition with a skull fracture, the court documents added.

Thomas fled but was later found and arrested by New York Police Department officers, the court documents said.

Investigators searched Thomas' home and found anti-Semitic sentiments in several pages of journals at his home, according to the documents.

Investigators also found internet browsing history searches such as "Why did Hitler hate the Jews," "German Jewish Temples near me," "Zionist Temples in Elizabeth, NJ [New Jersey]," and "Zionist Temples of Staten Island."

