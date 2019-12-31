Federal Prosecutors Charge Man in New York Hanukkah Stabbing - Court Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Federal prosecutors in the US state of New York have charged the suspect who stabbed five people during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home, court documents revealed on Monday.

The suspect, Grafton Thomas, "has been charged with five counts of obstructing the free exercise of religion in an attempt to kill, a federal hate crime, related to his machete attack during Hanukkah observances at a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, on the night of December 28, 2019," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Thomas entered the rabbi's home in the New York City suburb of Monsey during a Hanukkah celebration and attacked people with a machete, seriously injuring five. At least one victim is in critical condition with a skull fracture, federal prosecutors said in the court filings.

Thomas fled but was later found and arrested by New York Police Department officers, the court documents said.

Investigators searched Thomas' home and found anti-Semitic sentiments in several pages of journals at his home, according to the documents.

Investigators also found internet browsing history searches such as "Why did Hitler hate the Jews," "German Jewish Temples near me," "Zionist Temples in Elizabeth, NJ [New Jersey]," and "Zionist Temples of Staten Island," according to the documents.

The Justice Department said that each of the criminal charges carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.