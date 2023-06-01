Federal Prosecutors Have Audio of Trump Admitting to Having Classified Document - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Federal prosecutors have obtained audio of former President Donald Trump admitting to having a classified document from the Pentagon about a potential attack on Iran, CNN reported on Wednesday citing sources.

Trump made the statement during a meeting in July 2021 at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, the report said.

Prosecutors already asked witnesses, including the top US general Mark Milley, about the matter, the report said, adding that Trump did not obtain the classified Pentagon document from the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman.

The audio recording, according to the report, has become a central piece of special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into whether a criminal case can be opened against Trump.

Trump is being investigated for possible mishandling of purportedly sensitive information, which led to a raid last year on his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Federal investigators recovered boxes of materials from the residence, including empty folders with classified labeling.

Trump has denied improperly storing classified records at Mar-a-Lago and characterized the probe as weaponization of the US justice system against him.