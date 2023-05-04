Federal Reserve Chairman Powell Says It's Possible US Will Have Mild Recession
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 12:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that it is possible the United States may fall into what he hopes is a mild recession.
"You know, the case of avoiding a recession is in my view more likely than that of having a recession," Powell said during a press conference. "It's possible that we will have what I hope would be a mild recession."