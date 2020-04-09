UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Reserve Chairman Says Expects Unemployment Increases Through 2nd Quarter Of 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 10:54 PM

Federal Reserve Chairman Says Expects Unemployment Increases Through 2nd Quarter of 2020

Increases in unemployment are expected to continue in the United States through the second quarter of 2020, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Increases in unemployment are expected to continue in the United States through the second quarter of 2020, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the US Labor Department reported that an additional 6.6 million Americans filed for jobless claims last week as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We do expect to see a very low economic output and big increases in initial claims for unemployment and in unemployment during the second quarter," Powell told a video conference hosted by the Brookings Institution think-tank. "I would say generally my expectation is that the second quarter will be a very weak one and that's because businesses are shut down and workers are either working from home or they're furloughed or laid off [as] the businesses that they work at is closed for the time being.

"

With last week's 6.6 million new jobless claims, US unemployment stood at a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.1 percent for the week ending March 28, an increase of 3 percentage points from the previous week's unrevised rate, the Labor Department said.

In the two weeks prior, the Labor Department reported jobless claims of 7.5 million and 3.1 million, respectively.

In the six-month period prior to the economic shutdown, nonfarm payroll growth had averaged 221,000 a month. However, March saw a decline of 701,000 that began to measure how deeply the pandemic had impacted employment.

Related Topics

Powell Brookings United States March 2020 From Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global Oil Market Surplus May Reach 14.7Mln Barrel ..

2 minutes ago

US Has Sent Coronavirus Diagnostic Equipment to 28 ..

2 minutes ago

OPCW Report on Chemical Attacks in Syria Violates ..

2 minutes ago

FM, Australian counterpart discuss Covid-19 pandem ..

2 minutes ago

MNA urges MQM-P workers to reach to people in need ..

5 minutes ago

Global coronavirus death toll passes 90,000

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.