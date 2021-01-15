Federal Reserve Chairman Says 'No Time Soon' to US Interest Rates Increase

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The Federal Reserve is in no rush to raise US interest rates that have been lowered at near-zero for almost a year since the start of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Chairman Jay Powell said on Thursday.

"What we're really saying is we're no longer going to raise interest rates just because for example, if unemployment were to be well below our current estimates of the natural rate of unemployment," Powell said. "That wouldn't be a reason to raise interest rates, unless we see troubling inflation or other imbalances that could threaten achievement or our mandate, and there's a significant change."

The Federal Reserve has held the interest rates in a range of between zero and 0.

25 percentage points to provide relief to the economy since the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic last March.

Powell said there was "plenty of slack" in the labor market and it was unlikely wage pressures would reach levels that could create or support higher inflation.

"Also, the other factor to look at is the world shortage of demand. In lots of large advanced economies, in countries around the world which began this crisis, there are deeply negative interest rates and little policy space for interest rate hikes. All that is going to hang around for a while, and you know, the US economy is strongly integrated with the rest of the world. That's going to matter," Powell said.