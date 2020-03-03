Federal Reserve Cuts US Rates By Half Point Ahead of March Meeting Due to Coronavirus

The Federal Reserve has cut US interest rates by half a point in an unusual move ahead of its monthly policy meeting to mitigate threats to the economy from the coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The Federal Reserve has cut US interest rates by half a point in an unusual move ahead of its monthly policy meeting to mitigate threats to the economy from the coronavirus.

"The fundamentals of the US economy remain strong," the Fed said in a statement issued ahead of its March 17-18 meeting.

"However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. In light of these risks and in support of achieving its maximum employment and price stability goals, the Federal Open Market Committee decided today to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/2 percentage point, to 1 to 1, 1/4 percent. The Committee is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy."