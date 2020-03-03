UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Reserve Cuts US Rates By Half Point Ahead Of March Meeting Due To Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 09:50 PM

Federal Reserve Cuts US Rates By Half Point Ahead of March Meeting Due to Coronavirus

The Federal Reserve has cut US interest rates by half a point in an unusual move ahead of its monthly policy meeting to mitigate threats to the economy from the coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The Federal Reserve has cut US interest rates by half a point in an unusual move ahead of its monthly policy meeting to mitigate threats to the economy from the coronavirus.

"The fundamentals of the US economy remain strong," the Fed said in a statement issued ahead of its March 17-18 meeting.

"However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. In light of these risks and in support of achieving its maximum employment and price stability goals, the Federal Open Market Committee decided today to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/2 percentage point, to 1 to 1, 1/4 percent. The Committee is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy."

Related Topics

Price March Market From Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed briefed on progress o ..

21 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will boost local tourism, econo ..

21 minutes ago

DHA medical labs receive accreditation from the Co ..

22 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund and startAD announce winning project ..

1 hour ago

FNC passes three bills

1 hour ago

Mubadala invests in autonomous, self-driving techn ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.