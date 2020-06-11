Federal Reserve Does Not Foresee US Rate Hike Through 2022 - Chairman Powell

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The US Federal Reserve does not foresee raising interest rates for the United States through the next two years, Chairman Jay Powell said on Wednesday, indicating that rates could remain at near zero through 2022 due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Overwhelmingly, FOMC participants expect no rate increase at least through 2022," Powell told reporters, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, which left rates unchanged at zero to a quarter percent at the end of its June policy meeting on Wednesday.