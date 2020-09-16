UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Reserve Forecast Reveals US Interest Rate Could Remain Near Zero Through 2023

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 11:30 PM

Federal Reserve Forecast Reveals US Interest Rate Could Remain Near Zero Through 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The US interest rates may remain near zero over the next three years as the United States attempts to get the economy back on track from the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic restrictive measures, according to a Federal Reserve forecast on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Federal Reserve maintained the US interest rate at a zero to 0.25 percent range

The Federal Reserve also published a forward guidance table that forecast no expected change in the interest rate regime until 2023.

Related Topics

United States May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 93,682 COVID-19 t ..

33 minutes ago

Registrations open for 5km Al Marmoom Dune Run

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures board of Al Ain Eque ..

1 hour ago

UAE Central Bank reviews continuous development pl ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Health Authority highlights role of disease ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy fines 12 businesses, warns five for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.