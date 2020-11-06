UrduPoint.com
Federal Reserve Leaves US Interest Rates Unchanged At Zero To 0.25

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The Federal Reserve left US interest rates unchanged on Thursday in a range of zero to 0.25 percent as the nation's economy continued to suffer from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent," the Fed said in a statement issued after the conclusion of its two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting for September.

"In addition, over coming months, the Federal Reserve will increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities at least at the current pace to sustain smooth market functioning and help foster accommodative financial conditions, thereby supporting the flow of credit to households and businesses."

