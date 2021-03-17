UrduPoint.com
Federal Reserve Maintains Asset-Buying Pledge As Pandemic Keeps US Rates Near Zero

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:26 PM

The Federal Reserve kept up on Wednesday with its pledge to buy more assets to support the pandemic-hit US economy as it left interest rates unchanged at near zero

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The Federal Reserve kept up on Wednesday with its pledge to buy more assets to support the pandemic-hit US economy as it left interest rates unchanged at near zero.

"The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent," the Fed said in a statement issued after the conclusion of its two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting, the first for the year.

The central bank added that it will continue to increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month "until substantial further progress has been made toward the Committee's maximum employment and price stability goals."

