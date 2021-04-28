UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Reserve Maintains Asset-Buying Pledge, Keeps Interest Rate At Near Zero

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

Federal Reserve Maintains Asset-Buying Pledge, Keeps Interest Rate at Near Zero

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Federal Reserve kept up on Wednesday with its pledge to buy more assets to support the coronavirus pandemic-hit US economy as it left interest rate unchanged at near zero percent.

"The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent," the Federal Reseerve said in a statement issued after the conclusion of its two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting for April.

The Federal Reserve added that it will continue to increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month "until substantial further progress has been made toward the Committee's maximum employment and price stability goals."

Related Topics

Buy Progress Price April Market Billion Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

8 minutes ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

23 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi shares Georgians crowning Tbilisi ..

23 minutes ago

‘1001 ‘1001 Titles’ explores dynamics of cre ..

38 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates majlis of Major General Omar Salem ..

38 minutes ago

Police to take stern action against motorists havi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.