Federal Reserve Maintains Asset-Buying Pledge, Keeps Interest Rate at Near Zero

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Federal Reserve kept up on Wednesday with its pledge to buy more assets to support the coronavirus pandemic-hit US economy as it left interest rate unchanged at near zero percent.

"The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent," the Federal Reseerve said in a statement issued after the conclusion of its two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting for April.

The Federal Reserve added that it will continue to increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month "until substantial further progress has been made toward the Committee's maximum employment and price stability goals."