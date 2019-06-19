Federal Reserve Maintains US Interest Rate at 2.25% - 2.50% Range - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said in a statement on Wednesday that it will maintain the US interest rate at the 2.25-2.5 percent range.

"Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 2-1/4 to 2-1/2 percent," the statement said.