Federal Reserve Maintains US Interest Rate At 1.5% - 1.75% Range - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

Federal Reserve Maintains US Interest Rate at 1.5% - 1.75% Range - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said in a statement on Wednesday that it will maintain the US benchmark interest rate at the 1.5-1.75 percent range.

"The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 percent," the statement said.

"The Committee judges that the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate to support sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective."

