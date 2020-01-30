UrduPoint.com
Federal Reserve Maintains US Interest Rate At 1.5% - 1.75% Range - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said in a statement on Wednesday that it will maintain the US benchmark interest rate at the 1.5-1.75 percent range.

"Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability," the statement said. "The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 percent.

"

FOMC said it judges that "the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate to support sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation returning to the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective."

FOMC also said it will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook, including global developments and muted inflation pressures, as it assesses the appropriate path of the target range for the federal funds rate.

