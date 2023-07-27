Open Menu

Federal Reserve No Longer Forecasting US Recession, Given Strength Of Economy - Chair

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 07:55 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The Federal Reserve is no longer forecasting a recession for the United States, given the robust pace of its economic growth, Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

While staff at the central bank acknowledge "a noticeable slow down in growth starting later this year in (their) forecast, given the resilience of the economy recently, they are no longer forecasting a recession," Powell told a news conference after the Fed's policy meeting for July.

The US economy, measured by real gross domestic product, grew by an annualized 2% in the first quarter of this year, the Commerce Department said last month. Some economists had forecast lower or even negative growth for the quarter.

The Fed announced on Wednesday a 25-basis point hike to interest rates, resuming the monetary tightening it began 18 months ago, after a pause in June. That was a sign that the central bank was more confident in the strength of the economy, analysts said.

