Federal Reserve Offers US States, Municipalities up to $500Bln From COVID-19 Fund

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Federal Reserve said it is providing US states and municipalities up to half a trillion Dollars in lending from its $2.3 trillion (COVID-19) fund to help them manage financial stress induced by the pandemic.

"The Municipal Liquidity Facility... which was announced on April 9 as part of an initiative to provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to support US households, businesses, and communities, will offer up to $500 billion in lending to states and municipalities to help manage cash flow stresses caused by the coronavirus pandemic," the Fed said in a statement on Monday.

The lending of up to $500 billion will be made to counties with populations of at least 500,000 residents, and cities with at least 250,000 people, the Fed said, adding that it would buy bonds issued by these jurisdictions to provide them the loan.

The Fed said it was also considering expanding the facility to governmental entities that issued bonds backed by their own revenue.

The United States has so far rolled out aid programs totaling as much as $9 trillion to manage economic and other hardship caused by the COVID-19, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said last week.