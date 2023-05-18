Federal Reserve Official James Bullard Promotes Raising Interest Rates Again in June

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said in an interview on Thursday that he is seeking another interest rate hike in June as an insurance against inflation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said in an interview on Thursday that he is seeking another interest rate hike in June as an insurance against inflation.

"I do expect disinflation, but it's been slower than I would have liked, and it may warrant taking out some insurance by raising rates somewhat more to make sure that we really do get inflation under control," Bullard told the Financial Times. "Our main risk is that inflation doesn't go down or even turns around and goes higher, as it did in the 1970s."

The US central bank has raised interest rates by ten times since the end of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2022, adding a total of 5% to the previous 0.25%.

After its last rate hike, the Fed said it will closely monitor data in the coming months and assess their effectiveness in helping the United States return to its inflation target of 2%. That stance had given hope to some that the central bank could call for a pause at its next decision on interest rates on June 14.

Bullard has emerged as one of the Fed's biggest advocates of higher interest rates to fight inflation, earning the moniker of "superhawk."

"We're trying to have this disinflationary pressure and that's supposed to come through higher rates," Bullard said. However, he also said it was "a bit concerning" that US bond yields, which should contract in this instance, are instead "going in the wrong direction."

"Maybe this will fuel a slower disinflation or even a little bit more inflation going forward than what we intend," he said.

Bullard reiterated his stance that the current benchmark rate is at the low end of a range that would be considered "sufficiently restrictive" or, in other words, exerting enough pressure on the economy to alleviate inflationary pressures.

A policy rate of just above 6% would represent the top end of the range, Bullard said, suggesting another 0.75% in rate hikes.