Federal Reserve Official Says Time to Consider Gradual Tapering, Rate Hikes for US Economy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The US Federal Reserve should consider an incremental tapering of the stimulus it has been providing the US economy, as well as a gradual hike of interest rates, since it has made "substantial" progress in its inflation and growth targets since the COVID-19 outbreak, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said Monday.

"I would prefer to sequence tapering and rate increase," Barkin said in a live-streamed question and answer session. "It's pretty clear to me we have had substantial further progress against our inflation goal."

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, the Fed has been keeping US interest rates at between zero and 0.25 percent and buying $120 billion of assets each month to keep the economy afloat.

The US economy shrank by 3.5 percent in 2020 due to lockdowns imposed amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the start of this year, growth has exceeded expectations, with a first-quarter expansion of 6.4 percent.

The Fed has struggled to keep inflation at bay as prices have soared across the board from the lows of the pandemic.

The US Personal Consumption Expenditure Index, the Federal Reserve's closely-watched gauge for inflation, jumped 3.6 percent in the year to April, data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed, although policymakers called the surge temporary due to supply chain disruptions and other COVID-related changes.

At its June policy earlier this month, the Fed forecast that it might undertake two hikes before the end of 2023 to bring interest rates to 0.6 percent.

