Federal Reserve Says Must Do Better Job To Avert Another US Banking Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 10:57 PM

Federal Reserve Says Must Do Better Job to Avert Another US Banking Crisis

The Federal Reserve said on Friday that it missed the red flags pointing to the recent banking crisis in the United States and must do a better job with respect to bank supervision going forth

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Federal Reserve said on Friday that it missed the red flags pointing to the recent banking crisis in the United States and must do a better job with respect to bank supervision going forth.

In reviewing the collapse of California-based Silicon Valley Bank that triggered last month's banking upheaval, the Fed said it identified four key takeaways of which three required fixes by the US central bank.

"Silicon Valley Bank's board of directors and management failed to manage their risks," the Fed said, pinning the principal blame on the California bank.

However, the Fed also said that its supervisors did not fully appreciate the extent of the vulnerabilities as Silicon Valley Bank grew in size and complexity.

"When supervisors did identify vulnerabilities, they did not take sufficient steps to ensure that Silicon Valley Bank fixed those problems quickly enough," it said.

The Fed added that the "tailoring approach" of its board in response to the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act and a shift in the stance of supervisory policy "impeded effective supervision by reducing standards, increasing complexity, and promoting a less assertive supervisory approach."

In addition, the Fed said its review of the Silicon Valley collapse examined in detail the management of the bank and the supervisory and regulatory issues surrounding the failure, included more than two dozen documents containing confidential supervisory information such as supervisory letters, examination results and supervisory warnings.

At the time of its failure, Silicon Valley Bank had 31 unaddressed safe and soundness supervisory warnings - triple the average number of peer banks.

In the final analysis, the Fed said it found itself as much - or perhaps more - to blame as Silicon Valley for missing key red flags that led to the bank's collapse and the larger banking crisis.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said following the Silicon Valley failure that the central bank must strengthen its supervision and regulation based on what has been learned.

"This review represents a first step in that process - a self-assessment that takes an unflinching look at the conditions that led to the bank's failure, including the role of Federal Reserve supervision and regulation," Barr said.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell expressed satisfaction with the central bank's willingness to accept some of the blame.

"I welcome this thorough and self-critical report on Federal Reserve supervision from Vice Chair Barr," Powell said. "I agree with and support his recommendations to address our rules and supervisory practices and I am confident they will lead to a stronger and more resilient banking system."

Silicon Valley and another US bank, Signature, were the first lenders to collapse last month after a customer deposit run triggered by concerns about the solvency of the two institutions. A third bank, First Republic, was also hit by deposit runs but managed to stay afloat with a capital infusion of some $30 billion from the nation's largest banks, including JPMorgan Chase.

Earlier on Friday, media reports said that First Republic might also have to go under the receivership of the banking regulator Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation unless more capital was raised.

