Federal Reserve Says Will Reduce Loan Size for US Small Businesses Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Federal Reserve said in a statement on Thursday that it will reduce the loan size for US firms to $500,000 and expand the scope and eligibility of its soon-to-launch Main Street Lending Program to reach a greater number of small- and medium-sized businesses amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The Federal Reserve said in a statement on Thursday that it will reduce the loan size for US firms to $500,000 and expand the scope and eligibility of its soon-to-launch Main Street Lending Program to reach a greater number of small- and medium-sized businesses amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Key changes to the program include lowering the minimum loan size for certain loans to $500,000 from $1 million, expanding the pool of eligible businesses and creating a new loan option, with increased risk sharing by lenders for borrowers with greater leverage," the statement said.

The Federal Reserve, which announced it was creating the program three weeks ago, said it was making the announced changes after receiving input from more than 2,000 businesses and individuals.

Under the expanded loan options, lenders would retain a 15 percent share on loans that when added to existing debt, do not exceed six times a borrower's income, adjusted for interest payments, taxes, and depreciation and other appropriate adjustments, the statement said.

"This compares to the existing loan options where lenders retain a 5 percent share on loans, but have different features," the statement added.

The revised options for the Main Street Lending Program came a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said the central bank will do its utmost to support the recovery of the US economy and companies, but could not provide grants or bail out insolvent entities as its rules do not permit such actions.