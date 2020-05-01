UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Reserve Says Will Reduce Loan Size For US Small Businesses Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 01:05 AM

Federal Reserve Says Will Reduce Loan Size for US Small Businesses Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Federal Reserve said in a statement on Thursday that it will reduce the loan size for US firms to $500,000 and expand the scope and eligibility of its soon-to-launch Main Street Lending Program to reach a greater number of small- and medium-sized businesses amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The Federal Reserve said in a statement on Thursday that it will reduce the loan size for US firms to $500,000 and expand the scope and eligibility of its soon-to-launch Main Street Lending Program to reach a greater number of small- and medium-sized businesses amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Key changes to the program include lowering the minimum loan size for certain loans to $500,000 from $1 million, expanding the pool of eligible businesses and creating a new loan option, with increased risk sharing by lenders for borrowers with greater leverage," the statement said.

The Federal Reserve, which announced it was creating the program three weeks ago, said it was making the announced changes after receiving input from more than 2,000 businesses and individuals.

Under the expanded loan options, lenders would retain a 15 percent share on loans that when added to existing debt, do not exceed six times a borrower's income, adjusted for interest payments, taxes, and depreciation and other appropriate adjustments, the statement said.

"This compares to the existing loan options where lenders retain a 5 percent share on loans, but have different features," the statement added.

The revised options for the Main Street Lending Program came a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said the central bank will do its utmost to support the recovery of the US economy and companies, but could not provide grants or bail out insolvent entities as its rules do not permit such actions.

Related Topics

Loan Bank Powell From Share Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etisalat Group confirms its DPS of 24 fils pertain ..

11 minutes ago

Total gross deposits of private sector in UAE bank ..

41 minutes ago

Coronavirus restrictions eased in half of European ..

1 hour ago

Spanish government approves La Liga plan to test p ..

2 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s Strategic Affairs Council discusses g ..

2 hours ago

‘I still keep social distancing even after my re ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.