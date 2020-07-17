UrduPoint.com
Federal Reserve To Extend Lending To Non-Profits As COVID-19 Continues To Spread - Mnuchin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 08:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The Federal Reserve's Main Street Lending Program for small and mid-sized businesses distressed by the novel coronavirus pandemic is being extended to non-profit organizations as the negative impact of the pandemic continues, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement on Friday.

"I have sent letters to Federal Reserve board Chairman Jerome Powell approving the expansion of the Main Street Lending Program to include the Nonprofit Organization New Loan Facility and the Nonprofit Organization Expanded Loan Facility," Mnuchin said. "Main Street is designed to provide a safety net for small and medium-size businesses and non-profit organizations that were in sound financial condition before the pandemic and could benefit from additional liquidity to manage through this challenging period.

"

On Thursday, the Federal Reserve said it purchased this week the first $12 million in loans under its $600 billion Main Street Lending Program. The program works through banks that offer the loans at low interest rates and relatively easy payback terms.

To qualify for the loan program, non-profits such as educational institutions, hospitals and social services organizations need to have a minimum of ten employees. The organizations must have also qualified for tax-exempt status under rules of the Internal Revenue Service.

