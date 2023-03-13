Federal Reserve to Provide Additional Funds to US Banks - Joint Statement

The US Federal Reserve System will allocate funds to American banks to ensure financial stability following the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) failure, according to a joint statement from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Chairman Martin Gruenberg

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The US Federal Reserve System will allocate funds to American banks to ensure financial stability following the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) failure, according to a joint statement from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Chairman Martin Gruenberg.

"... the Federal Reserve Board on Sunday announced it will make available additional funding to eligible depository institutions to help assure banks have the ability to meet the needs of all their depositors," the joint statement says.

The depositors' savings will remain safe, although shareholders and certain unsecured debtholders will not be protected, according to the Sunday release.

"After receiving a recommendation from the boards of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve, and consulting with the President, Secretary Yellen approved actions enabling the FDIC to complete its resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, Santa Clara, California, in a manner that fully protects all depositors.

Depositors will have access to all of their money starting Monday, March 13. No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer," the statement says.

A systemic risk exception is also being made with regard to the New York-based Signature Bank, Yellen, Powell and Gruenberg said in their joint statement.

"We are also announcing a similar systemic risk exception for Signature Bank, New York, New York, which was closed today by its state chartering authority. All depositors of this institution will be made whole. As with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, no losses will be borne by the taxpayer," the release says.