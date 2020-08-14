UrduPoint.com
Federal Trade Commission Needs To Probe TikTok Consumer Data Collection - US Senators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:40 AM

Federal Trade Commission Needs to Probe TikTok Consumer Data Collection - US Senators

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) needs to launch an investigation into Chinese video sharing platform TikTok's consumer data collection to check out allegations whether it has secretly collected personal data on millions of Americans, US Senators John Thune and Jerry Moran wrote in a letter to FTC Chairman Joseph Simons.

"Americans need answers related to serious allegations about how TikTok-US reportedly collected personal data from millions of Americans without any disclosure," Thune said via Twitter on Thursday. "Jerry Moran and I sent a letter to the FTC urging them to investigate the company's practices."

There are allegations that Tiktok discreetly collected media access control addresses commonly used for advertising targeting purposes through Google Android's operating system under "an unusual layer of encryption" through November 2019, the senators noted in their letter.

"The purpose of this inquiry is to raise specific attention to the practices mentioned in the published reports, which also ties into the information security of Americans," Thune and Moran wrote in the letter.

President Donald Trump has threatened to ban TikTok and WeChat by September 15 if they are not sold to a US company, triggering a lawsuit from TikTok owner ByteDance and sparking further diplomatic tensions with China.

