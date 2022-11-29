UrduPoint.com

Federal Water Agency Warns California Contractors To Prepare For Fourth Year Of Drought

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Federal Water Agency Warns California Contractors to Prepare for Fourth Year of Drought

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) US Federal water managers on Monday urged California cities and industrial users to prepare for a fourth dry year and the possibility of severe conservation measures.

"The Bureau of Reclamation is asking its contractors receiving Central Valley Project water for municipal and industrial use to begin planning for potentially extremely limited water supply conditions in 2023," the Reclamation Bureau said in a press release.

If drought conditions extend into 2023, the release added, the bureau will find it increasingly difficult, if not impossible, to meet all the competing needs of the Central Valley Project without implementing more severe water conservation actions.

The bureau said that water storage is currently at historic lows in the reservoirs that it operates in the state of California. The 2023 water year began on October 1st, and the Shasta Reservoir, which is California's largest, is sitting at 31% capacity, according to the agency.

Water storage conditions will continue to be monitored, and the Reclamation Bureau will announce initial water supply allocations in February, the release added.

Related Topics

Water Drought February October All

Recent Stories

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronal ..

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronaldo eyes progress

35 minutes ago
 Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesets ..

Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesetsk, Put Into Orbit - Defense Mi ..

35 minutes ago
 Beale returns to Rangers as manager

Beale returns to Rangers as manager

1 hour ago
 Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from toda ..

Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from today

1 hour ago
 S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recess ..

S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recession in 2023 Dimming

1 hour ago
 US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Throug ..

US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Through Deconfliction Line - Pentago ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.