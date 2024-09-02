Federation of Saudi Chambers Forms Saudi Business Council with Eastern European countries

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Federation of Saudi Chambers has formed the Saudi Business Council with Eastern European Countries for its new session (1446-1450 AH).

At the inaugural meeting, Hashem Al-Zahrani was elected as chairman, and Eng. Marwan bin Mohammed Al-Mutlaq and Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Bassami were appointed vice-chairmen. Al-Zahrani emphasized that the establishment of this council represents a significant step forward in strengthening economic relations between Saudi Arabia and Eastern European countries.

He noted that the council will play an important role in exploring and facilitating investment opportunities and enhancing trade partnerships.

The council will focus on fostering cooperation in sectors aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and those targeted in Eastern European countries' economic cooperation agendas.

These sectors are expected to offer Saudi investors substantial opportunities in various economic fields. Operating under the umbrella of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, business councils serve as a platform for Saudi business owners and investors to collaborate with global counterparts. These councils contribute significantly to the Kingdom's endeavor to expand its economic relations.