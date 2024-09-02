Open Menu

Federation Of Saudi Chambers Forms Saudi Business Council With Eastern European Countries

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Federation of Saudi Chambers Forms Saudi Business Council with Eastern European countries

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Federation of Saudi Chambers has formed the Saudi Business Council with Eastern European Countries for its new session (1446-1450 AH).

At the inaugural meeting, Hashem Al-Zahrani was elected as chairman, and Eng. Marwan bin Mohammed Al-Mutlaq and Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Bassami were appointed vice-chairmen. Al-Zahrani emphasized that the establishment of this council represents a significant step forward in strengthening economic relations between Saudi Arabia and Eastern European countries.

He noted that the council will play an important role in exploring and facilitating investment opportunities and enhancing trade partnerships.

The council will focus on fostering cooperation in sectors aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and those targeted in Eastern European countries' economic cooperation agendas.

These sectors are expected to offer Saudi investors substantial opportunities in various economic fields. Operating under the umbrella of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, business councils serve as a platform for Saudi business owners and investors to collaborate with global counterparts. These councils contribute significantly to the Kingdom's endeavor to expand its economic relations.

Related Topics

Business Saudi Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for ind ..

FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for industrialization

1 hour ago
 Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan

Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share ..

IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share draft of mercy petition with ..

3 hours ago
 Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene to ..

Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene today

3 hours ago
 Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse agai ..

Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse again Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across ..

Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across Pakistan

4 hours ago
Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF ..

Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming P ..

Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World