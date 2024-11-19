Federer Hails 'historic' Nadal Ahead Of Imminent Retirement
Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Málaga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Tennis great Roger Federer hailed his former rival Rafael Nadal on Tuesday ahead of the Spaniard's imminent retirement from tennis at the Davis Cup.
"Rafa, I have to say: What an incredible run you've had.
Including 14 French Opens -- historic!" Federer wrote on social media platform X.
"You made Spain proud... you made the whole tennis world proud."
Retired Swiss star Federer and Nadal faced each other 14 times at Grand Slam tournaments with Nadal holding a 6-3 advantage in finals.
The Spaniard also had a 24-16 winning record overall in their head-to-head meetings.
