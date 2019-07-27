FedEx Cooperating With China on Probe Into Misrouted Huawei Parcels

US courier service FedEx said Friday it was cooperating with Beijing in its probe into misrouted Huawei parcels that were shipped to the United States instead of China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) US courier service FedEx said Friday it was cooperating with Beijing in its probe into misrouted Huawei parcels that were shipped to the United States instead of China.

"We have and will continue to fully cooperate with the Chinese authorities on the investigation and we are committed to full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations," it said.

The probe was opened nearly two months ago on suspicion that FedEx had withheld over 100 Huawei shipments. The parcels sent to the United States are said to have contained documents.

The US company argued in the statement that the packages in question had been handled while it was trying to make sense of new orders by the US Department of Commerce. It filed a lawsuit against the trade authority to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The Department of Commerce announced in May that it had placed the Chinese tech giant and 68 of its non-US affiliates on a trade blacklist over national security concerns, making it difficult for Huawei to buy components from US companies.