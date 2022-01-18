FedEx Plans to Install Laser-Based Missile-Defense on Airplanes Put on Hold - FAA

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2022 | 11:29 PM

US courier company FedEx's plans to install laser-based missile-defense on its Airbus A321-200 airplanes has been put on hold pending further review, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a notice issued on Tuesday

"The FAA has determined that further internal study is necessary with respect to the proposed conditions referenced above," the notice said. "Therefore, to avoid confusion to the public and a comment period on a proposal that the agency is not moving forward at this time, the FAA is withdrawing the notice.

According to media reports, FedEx forwarded on January 14 the request to install the missile defense system in order to shield its cargo jets from threats posed by missiles.

In its proposal to the FAA, FedEx cited incidents of civilian aircraft fired upon by man-portable air-defense systems in recent years, and how this had led several firms to design and adapt laser-based missile-defense systems to protect their airplanes from heat-seeking missiles.

