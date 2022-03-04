FedEx Suspends Services in Russia, Belarus - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The US transportation and e-commerce company FedEx announced on Friday its decision to suspend services in Russia and Belarus due to the crisis over Ukraine.

"As we support the people of Ukraine, we also have made the decision to suspend all FedEx services in Russia and Belarus," FedEx said in a statement.