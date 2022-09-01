Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson Kate Pote told Sputnik on Thursday the agency could not comment on reports about federal agents searching two New York properties allegedly linked to sanctioned Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg

NBC news reported that said federal agents with the FBI and ICE's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) were seen carrying boxes during a search at a high-rise on Park Avenue in Manhattan and at an estate in Southampton that are reportedly linked to Vekselberg, according to records.

"We're not able to comment on this topic at this time," Pote said in a statement.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, police are outside a high-rise on 515 Park Avenue in Manhattan, New York, where one of the searches is reportedly taking place.

The FBI did not immediately respond to Sputnik for comment on the matter.