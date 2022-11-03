UrduPoint.com

Fed's Powell Says Time To Slow Pace Of Rate Increases Could Come As Soon As Next Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The Federal Reserve thinks the time is approaching for it to slow down the pace of interest rate hikes in the United States and that could come as early as its December or February meetings, Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

"I've said it's appropriate to slow the pace of increases; so that time is coming," Powell told a news conference after the Fed's sixth rate hike of the year. "It may come as soon as the next meeting or the one after that. No decision has been made."

The Fed raised rates by 75 basis points at its November policy meeting that concluded Wednesday. Its next meetings are on December 15 and February 1.

