Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Uncertainties over trade frictions and slowing global growth continues to weigh on the US economy, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday, keeping the door open to an interest rate cut.

In his highly-anticipated testimony to Congress, Powell said many central bankers believed the case for lower rates "had strengthened" last month given the rising "crosscurrents" in the economy.

Powell was not explicit, but noted that the Fed in June announced it "would act as appropriate to sustain the expansion."