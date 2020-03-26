(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ):Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the US central bank will continue to "aggressively" pump liquidity into the US economy to weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

He acknowledged that the economy will see a sharp downturn but the Fed aims to ensure a recovery by providing credit, and "We will keep doing that aggressively.""When it comes to this lending, we're not going to run out of ammunition. That doesn't happen," Powell said on NBC.