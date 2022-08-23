UrduPoint.com

Feds Recovered 700 Pages Of Classified Material From Trump In January - National Archives

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2022 | 11:33 PM

Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material From Trump in January - National Archives

The US federal government recovered more than 700 pages of classified material from former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in January, a letter from the National Archives to Trump's attorney revealed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The US Federal government recovered more than 700 pages of classified material from former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in January, a letter from the National Archives to Trump's attorney revealed.

"According to NARA (National Archives and Records Administration), among the materials in the boxes are over 100 documents with classification markings, comprising more than 700 pages," the letter said. "Some include the highest levels of classification, including Special Access Program (SAP) materials."

The FBI and others in the US Intelligence Community needed to get access to the materials because of important US national security interests, the Justice Department notified Trump.

The letter also said the Executive Branch needed to assess the potential damage resulting from the manner in which the sensitive documents were handled and stored.

NARA recovered the documents from Trump in 15 boxes in January, the letter said. These records did not include any records the Justice Department and FBI recovered from Trump during a meeting in June or the raid at his residence on August 11, according to US media reports.

The letter dated May 10 and sent by National Archivist Debra Wall to Trump's attorney Evan Corcoran was disclosed late Monday on the website of John Solomon, who is one of Trump's authorized liaisons to the National Archives.

Related Topics

Trump Nara January May June August FBI Media From Government

Recent Stories

Officer in Breonna Taylor's Killing Pleads Guilty ..

Officer in Breonna Taylor's Killing Pleads Guilty to Helping Falsify Warrant - R ..

28 seconds ago
 Brent Crude Tops $100 Per Barrel First Time Since ..

Brent Crude Tops $100 Per Barrel First Time Since August 12

2 minutes ago
 AfD Plans Rally in Berlin to Demand Nord Stream 2 ..

AfD Plans Rally in Berlin to Demand Nord Stream 2 Launch - Leader

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police register another case against Imr ..

Islamabad Police register another case against Imran Khan

2 minutes ago
 Only way forward to cut imports, including those o ..

Only way forward to cut imports, including those of fuel, is to boost the countr ..

3 minutes ago
 CPO directs crackdown against drug mafia, illegal ..

CPO directs crackdown against drug mafia, illegal weapons & firework warehouses

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.