Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material From Trump in January - National Archives

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The US Federal government recovered more than 700 pages of classified material from former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in January, a letter from the National Archives to Trump's attorney revealed.

"According to NARA (National Archives and Records Administration), among the materials in the boxes are over 100 documents with classification markings, comprising more than 700 pages," the letter said. "Some include the highest levels of classification, including Special Access Program (SAP) materials."

The FBI and others in the US Intelligence Community needed to get access to the materials because of important US national security interests, the Justice Department notified Trump.

The letter also said the Executive Branch needed to assess the potential damage resulting from the manner in which the sensitive documents were handled and stored.

NARA recovered the documents from Trump in 15 boxes in January, the letter said. These records did not include any records the Justice Department and FBI recovered from Trump during a meeting in June or the raid at his residence on August 11, according to US media reports.

The letter dated May 10 and sent by National Archivist Debra Wall to Trump's attorney Evan Corcoran was disclosed late Monday on the website of John Solomon, who is one of Trump's authorized liaisons to the National Archives.