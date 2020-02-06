Feed sent to chickens in need amid epidemic

Farmers of some 300 million starving chickens in epidemic-stricken Hubei can breathe a sigh of relief now

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Farmers of some 300 million starving chickens in epidemic-stricken Hubei can breathe a sigh of relief now.

Over 8,000 tonnes of soybean meal is on its way to chicken farms in the central Chinese province hit hard by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The feed supplied by China Grain Reserves Group, a state-owned grain giant, is required to be sent to farms in a timely manner and within reasonable price ranges.

The company's local branch is also resuming production to offer stable feed supplies.

The move came amid China's efforts to keep major sectors of the economy stable with targeted steps to ease the impact on small and medium-sized firms.

To ensure stable logistics for feed and livestock products, China's agriculture ministry has urged local governments to refrain from blocking related vehicles and shutting down slaughterhouses.