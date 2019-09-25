Feedback Required for Breakthrough Results - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that in order to achieve breakthrough results, constant feedback is needed to understand where the introduced changes work and where they fail.

"In order to achieve truly breakthrough results, we need constant feedback, an... objective vision of the entire picture, where the system of changes works, and where, unfortunately, sometimes it fails, like everywhere else in the world," Putin said at a congress of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI).