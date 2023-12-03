Open Menu

Feeling Stressed? Cuddle A Cow, Says UK Dairy Farm

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Feeling stressed? Cuddle a cow, says UK dairy farm

Beverley, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Morag, an imposing Highland cow with a caramel coat, ambles out of the main shed at Dumble Farm in northern England and stands ready to meet her guests.

Visitors have travelled from far and wide to the farm near Beverley in east Yorkshire, not to buy milk, yoghurt or cheese, but to enjoy a cuddle with Morag and her companions.

Fiona Wilson and her co-farmers at Dumble Farm started offering the cuddling sessions in February when it became obvious that economic difficulties of modern dairy farming had become untenable.

"Some people like to engage with dogs or cats or horses and other people find that cows are the animals they want to be with," Wilson told AFP.

"People are coming for a wellbeing point of view. That anxiety relieving-ness of being with animals is almost like a therapy."

