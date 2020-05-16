UrduPoint.com
Felicien Kabuga: A Petty Trader To Alleged Genocide Financier

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 11:01 PM

Felicien Kabuga, who was arrested Saturday in a Paris suburb, rose from poverty to become one of Rwanda's richest men before allegedly using his wealth to fund the country's 1994 genocide

Kigali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Felicien Kabuga, who was arrested Saturday in a Paris suburb, rose from poverty to become one of Rwanda's richest men before allegedly using his wealth to fund the country's 1994 genocide.

Kabuga's money and connections also helped him avoid arrest for more than 20 years as he moved from Rwanda to Switzerland, the former Zaire, and Kenya.

Charged by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) with "genocide", "complicity in genocide", and "direct and public incitement to commit genocide", Kabuga, 84, was living under a false identity outside Paris and people close to him said he had died.

He was one of the world's most-wanted fugitives and often referred to as the person who financed three months of Rwandan massacres from April to June, 1994 in which 800,000 people were massacred.

Kabuga's parents were modest farmers and his first jobs included peddling items door to door and selling cigarettes and used clothing in a market in his native Byumba region in northern Rwanda.

A hard and determined worker, Kabuga then moved to Kigali where he opened several shops.

According to French press reports, he owned a tea plantation, a mill, and real estate, including apartments and warehouses.

By 1994 he was said to be one of the richest men in Rwanda and if farmers in remote villages saved up money, they were often nicknamed "Kabuga".

