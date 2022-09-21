FEMA Administrator Set to Visit Puerto Rico to Assess Hurricane Fiona Damage - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell is set to visit Puerto Rico to assess the damage wrought by Hurricane Fiona and determine what additional resources may be needed to support the island's recovery, FEMA said in a press release.

"Our partnership with the government of Puerto Rico has never been stronger and we remain committed to helping them respond to and recover from Hurricane Fiona," Criswell said in the statement on Tuesday. "We're sending hundreds of additional personnel in the next few days to place staff in each of the affected communities to supplement our already vast footprint.

"

Fiona swept across Puerto Rico this past weekend killing four people, knocking out electricity island wide and leaving some 3.2 million residents scrambling due to lack of potable water, the release said.

Criswell's trip comes on the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Maria hitting Puerto Rico and follows the emergency declaration US President Joe Biden approved on Sunday that authorized FEMA to coordinate all federal disaster relief efforts, the release added.