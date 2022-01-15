FEMA Chief Says Expanding Policy to Staff Hospitals With US States' National Guard Troops

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is expanding its policy to provide US states with additional capability to fill critical hospital support roles with National Guard troops, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said on Friday.

"As critical as our doctors and nurses are, countless other professionals keep our hospitals running. Patient transporters, food workers and cleaning staff are all at the heart of these healthcare facilities. And so for that reason, with the President's support, I am now directing an expansion of our FEMA policy to permit funding to states who elect to use National Guard troops to fill these critical support roles in hospitals," Criswell said during a press briefing.

In December, the Biden administration deployed hundreds of FEMA ambulance and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crews to transport patients amid an increase of COVID-19 cases. An additional 1,000 military doctors, nurses and medics were also mobilized to help staff hospitals.

FEMA support to partners has not stopped and will not stop until the coronavirus pandemic is over, and the most critical need right now is staffing US hospitals, Criswell said.