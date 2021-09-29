Female Candidate in Qatari General Election Advocates Quotas for Women in Legislature

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Lina Nasser Omar Al Dafa, who is running in Qatar's first elections to the Shura Council, told Sputnik on Wednesday that she would push for introducing special quotas for allowing more women into the legislature, following the example of other Arab nations.

The international law and international relations specialist with a British diploma is a candidate from the 17th constituency in one of Qatar's oldest districts, Al Rayyan. Together with her, 12 more people, including two women, are running for the seat in the legislative council. The election is scheduled for Saturday.

"I decided to run in the election because the Qatari constitution gave me this right, and women are not only part of the society but also the people behind men's success. The work of parliament cannot be complete if there are no women in its line-up and no spokesmen for their voices. Women's role in parliament is as important as men's," Dafa said.

The candidate considers it unrealistic for women to be elected to the national parliament in a patriarchal society, noting that in any case, those eligible prefer to vote for a man.

"To solve this problem, it is necessary to introduce quotas for women in the Shura Council, to support female candidates with the necessary qualities.

From my constituency, only one candidate can get into parliament, and I know that for women this is an almost impossible task, but it is important for me that my vote has already reached the consciousness of voters," Dafa added.

She considers her participation in the elections as an experience that, among other things, would help her in writing her doctoral thesis.

If elected, Dafa would like to turn previously adopted Qatari laws in favor of women. In particular, she intends to defend the right of Qatari citizens to free housing ” the option is currently available only to men, bypassing such groups as divorced women and widows. Another aspect is the rights of Qatari women married to foreigners whose children cannot obtain citizenship.

"Qatari women have rights, but not to the extent that they should," she concluded.

Under the country's basic law adopted in 2003, the Council is a partially elected body, where 15 members are appointed by the emir and the remaining 15 are elected by citizens. Promises to hold national elections were previously made in 2007, 2010, 2011, and 2017, but none of them ultimately took place.

In this year's general election ” the first in the history of the country ” 285 candidates, 10% of whom are women, are running for 30 seats.