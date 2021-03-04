Female doctor killed in eastern Afghanistan after murder of media workers

(@FahadShabbir)

Jalalabad, Afghanistan, March 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :A female doctor was killed in a bomb blast in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad in what appeared to be another targeted hit, officials said Thursday, just days after three women media workers were gunned down in the area.

Journalists, religious scholars, activists and judges have all been victims of a recent wave of political assassinations across Afghanistan, forcing many into hiding -- with some fleeing the country.

In the latest incident, the doctor was killed after a magnetic bomb was attached to the vehicle she was travelling in, according to a spokesman from the provincial governor's office. A child was also injured by the explosion.

"She was commuting in a rickshaw when the bomb went off," the spokesman told AFP.

Another spokesman from a provincial hospital also confirmed the incident and toll.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.