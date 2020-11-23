UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Female Negotiator At Peace Talks Unsure Taliban See Future Afghanistan As 'Place For All'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 10:40 PM

Female Negotiator at Peace Talks Unsure Taliban See Future Afghanistan as 'Place for All'

The Taliban have yet to prove their commitment to seeing future Afghanistan as an inclusive society, where women will have their rights protected, Fawzia Koofi, a female member of the Afghan negotiating team at the peace talks with the radical movement, said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The Taliban have yet to prove their commitment to seeing future Afghanistan as an inclusive society, where women will have their rights protected, Fawzia Koofi, a female member of the Afghan negotiating team at the peace talks with the radical movement, said on Monday.

The remarks were made at the Geneva donor conference on Afghanistan, which opened earlier in the day.

"The Taliban say they have changed their minds about women, but they have not made progress, they have not yet assured us and the women of Afghanistan that after peace Afghanistan will be the place for all," Koofi said.

She also noted a rise in violence amid the Kabul-Taliban peace talks.

"We call on the international community to help us build an Afghanistan in which all participate and moderate islam prevails," she added.

Masoom Stanekzai, the head of the negotiating team, echoed his colleague's calls for building an inclusive society.

"Peace is not possible without the participation of women and their views ... I am proud that women are participating in peace talks, they are active and courageous women, representing Afghan society. They fight for the rights, justice, equality and lasting peace not only for women but for all Afghans. They show a new picture of Afghanistan, the Taliban who see this change know that they are facing a new country and not the country they ruled," Stanekzai said.

Under the Taliban rule, women were banned from attending school and working. Though the situation has now improved, the country has yet to catch up in terms of girls' literacy and education.

The negotiating team's chief also stressed the importance of returning Afghan refugees, warning that "violence will not end until the country's refugee problem is resolved."

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Education Progress Geneva Women All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Paris Regrets Over Lack of Progress in Donbas Talk ..

6 minutes ago

Ex-US Security Officials Urge GOP Convince Trump T ..

14 minutes ago

Afghan Minister Urges Int'l Community to Back Afgh ..

14 minutes ago

Two Congressmen Say Biden Must Reverse US Withdraw ..

14 minutes ago

Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organisation, affirms ..

46 minutes ago

Expanding golden residency quantum leap towards ec ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.