Female Patient Dies From Wounds Sustained In California High School Shooting - Hospital

Female Patient Dies From Wounds Sustained in California High School Shooting - Hospital

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) A female patient died from gunshot wounds she sustained in the Santa, Clarita, California high school shooting, and two other injured persons remain in critical condition, the Henry Mayo Hospital said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

"One female deceased patient. Two critical male patients. One male patient in good condition," the Henry Mayo Hospital said via Twitter.

