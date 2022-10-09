Female Soldier Injured in Attack on Israeli Checkpoint in East Jerusalem Dies - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) A female Israeli soldier wounded during an armed attack on a checkpoint in East Jerusalem has died at the hospital, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Overnight, an IDF soldier was killed after being critically injured in a shooting attack at the Shu'afat checkpoint.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital for further medical treatment, where she was declared dead," the IDF said on social media shortly after midnight Saturday.

The IDF expressed condolences to the soldier's family.

According to The Times of Israel, a Palestinian gunman allegedly fired at security forces at the Shu'afat checkpoint at around 9 p.m. local time on Saturday (18:00 GMT).

The newspaper said that Israeli security forces raided the Shu'afat refugee camp after the attack in search of the shooter and two other suspects.