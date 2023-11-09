Female superhero team battles uncertain times in 'The Marvels'

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Hollywood is no stranger to sequels. But few recent films have come saddled with as much backstory -- on and off the screen -- as "The Marvels."

The first all-female ensemble movie in Disney's sprawling superhero franchise, out Friday, not only takes place after the events of the 32 previous Marvel films, but also picks up the plot of two television series.

Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, first seen in the film "Captain Marvel," is joined by Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan, two sidekicks who were introduced to audiences in Disney+ tv spin-offs "WandaVision" and "Ms Marvel."

The three women are forced to team up after a glitch results in them involuntarily swapping bodies every time they use their superpowers.

Such complexities are not exactly new to the Marvel movies, but feed into growing fears of audience "superhero fatigue," with one Variety critic describing the challenge of keeping up with the franchise these days as "homework."

Director Nia DaCosta said the challenge of the movie came in striking a balance between exploring the women's backstories, and moving forward to their new, wacky, outer space-hopping adventures.

"We tried to focus on honoring their stories," she said. "Like, what do we need to see in this next stage for all the characters, and how do we balance it out?"

But off the screen too, "The Marvels" faced an uphill climb.

The movie underwent four weeks of reshoots, and its release was delayed multiple times.

This led to claims that Marvel studio boss Kevin Feige had taken over the reins, with one Variety report even claiming DaCosta had left the film during post-production.

DaCosta has denied those reports, and told AFP that "we" figured out how to balance the film's many story elements while "developing the film" and "going through the process" in post-production.

"Just like any other movie, that perhaps doesn't have TV shows and films that come before it, at the core of the story, it's about three characters coming together and meeting and reconnecting for the first time," said producer Mary Livanos.

"So I think people will be able to follow along and enjoy the experience of the story."