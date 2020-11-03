UrduPoint.com
Female US Fighter Pilots Test Anti-Gravity Suit Modified To Fit Women - Pentagon

Tue 03rd November 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Five female Air Force pilots completed flight tests of Advanced Technology Anti-Gravity Suits (ATAGS), which protect aircrew members from the effects of high-gravity - or "G" - forces, with favorable reviews of modifications made for women, the Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"I definitely noticed improvement with the new updates and the darted waist in particular," F-16 flight instructor Captain Brittany Trimble said in the release. "I honestly didn't expect to notice much of a difference because I'd never noticed significant issues with the ATAGS sizes before, but I was pleasantly surprised that these upgrades increased the ATAGS functionality significantly under G."

ATAGS provides critical life support, preventing aircrews from passing out when subjected to pressures that are multiple times the standard pull of gravity.

The current design was developed primarily for standard men's body types, leaving many female pilots struggling to properly adjust the suit, the release said.

The ATAGS tested at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida included two modifications: wider lacing panels in the waist, thigh and calf, which allows the suit to be easily adjusted for different body proportions, and the option for a "darted" or tailored, custom waist that does not reduce performance of the waist bladder that inflates during high-G maneuvers, the release added.

Instead of creating a new product altogether, engineers determined modifications could be made to the current ATAGS design to better fit women and various body types, according to the release.

