'Feminist Emergency' in Spain as Mass Protests Erupt Over 19 Murders of Women by Partners

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) Murders of 19 women in domestic violence over the summer has prompted Spain 's Feminist Emergency organization to start out mass protests across more than 250 Spanish cities and towns to demand more attention toward the problem of gender-based violence from the country's politicians, media reported on Friday.

"The gender-based violence of the summer has led to the worst figures in more than a decade. We can't let another school or parliamentary term begin as if nothing has happened. To do so would be to tolerate the intolerable .

.. This is an emergency," the organizers were quoted as saying by The Guardian.

As many as 1,017 women have reportedly been murdered in Spain in domestic violence since 2013. In 2019 alone, 42 women were killed by their current or former partners, of them 19 over the summer.

The rally's Facebook page currently shows some 1,000 people planning to attend and 1,300 "interested." The organizers call upon those who attend the march to bring candles, torches and phones, lit in purple - the color of the feminist movement.